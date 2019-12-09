A viral video shows the hidden danger that could set your tree - and, in fact, your entire house - on fire.

The video, published online by the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) in the US, shows how the simple act of not watering a real Christmas tree can lead to a devastating house fire.

The video shows the tree catching fire. It only takes about 23 seconds for the fire to engulf the whole room.

The CPSC is trying to raise awareness to the fact that real Christmas trees can also be set alight by accidents related to faulty decorations or candles placed too close to the trees.

"A dry Christmas tree burns faster than newspaper," the CPSC warned.

The viral video shows the difference between a house with a watered tree and the other with a dry tree.

The watered tree, which was also set on fire, held up a lot better than the dry one.

The CPSC is reminding people to "make sure your live Christmas tree stays well-watered throughout the holiday season".

When looking for a real tree for Christmas, look for needles that are green and hard to pull from branches.

Make sure you do not place your tree near a heat source inside your house or it will dry out faster and become a danger.