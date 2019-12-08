Four-year-old Princess Charlotte seems to have inherited her grandmother the Queen's passion for horses, with a pony on her Christmas wishlist this year.

Charlotte is said to be "obsessed" with horses - but her father William thinks she's a little too young for a pony, reports the Daily Mail.

A source told Closer magazine that Charlotte might have to wait until next year to get a pony. Her brother George, however, may be more likely to get his wish: he has sports gear on his list.

"She's asked for a pony, but might have to wait until next year because William thinks she's too young," says the source.

"George is really into tennis and has asked for a new racket and a football table.

They'll both be receiving children's cookery sets because they love making a mess in the kitchen!"

The Queen started riding horses when she was six years old. Photo / Getty

The passion for all things equestrian runs in the family - Queen Elizabeth was just 4 years old when she was given a Shetland pony named Peggy. She started riding when she was 6.

And it's paid off for the monarch, with the Queen's racehorses having earned £7,768,448 ($15,575,430 NZD) in winnings over the past 31 years.

Elizabeth has won 534 races from 3205 runs in both flat and jump races in Ireland and the UK. Her first win as an owner was with her horse Choir Boy winning the 1953 Royal Hunt Cup.

2016 was a record year for the Queen's winnings, as her horses earned £560,274 ($1,123,327 NZD) dating back to 1988, when records began. Carlton House was her top-earning horse over this time period, winning ($1,549,463 NZD).