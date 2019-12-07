First lady Melania Trump has given social media a sneak peak of the White House's "incredible" Christmas display and it is as you would expect — absolutely decked out.

In fact, the next-level display features 58 Christmas trees, 90kg of gingerbread and 15,000 bows.

Melania unveiled the first photos on Twitter and Instagram in a theme she designed and dubbed "The Spirit of America".

This year's Christmas display has so far received more of a positive reaction from social media users, compared to the 2017 and 2018 decorations. Photo / AP

"I am delighted to share this beautiful exhibit of patriotism for all to see, and excited for everyone to experience the beauty of the #Christmas season!" She wrote in a tweet alongside a video of her walking through the extravagant decorations.

"Perfection again FLOTUS," one person commented.

"Just beautiful Melania!!!! Thank you!" wrote another.

"Incredibly majestic. Thank you," a third said.

"Wow Melania, you have helped to create a magnificent Christmas display in our capital."

People appear to be more receptive to this year's display, compared to both the 2017 and 2018 decorations which faced harsh criticism online.

Last year's red-themed Christmas trees were described by some people as something from a horror movie.

"Melania's Christmas decorations look like they're straight out of The Shining," one person wrote on Twitter.

In 2017, others compared the display to a scene from a Harry Potter movie.

"Why do the White House Christmas decorations look like Voldemort is about to come back," one person wrote.

This time, Melania took a more traditional approach with the White House describing the decorations as a "celebration of the courageous individuals who have shaped our country and kept the American spirit alive".

According to a statement released by her office, each wing and room of the White House highlights a different aspect of "The Spirit of America".

The Green Room displays "classic Christmas tales" along with the White House Advent calendar.

The State Dining Room, "celebrates America the beautiful," with a gingerbread rendition of the White House and landmarks from across the country.

To create the gingerbread display the White House pastry team had to use 90kg of gingerbread dough, 56kg of pastillage dough, 15kg of chocolate and 10kg of icing.

The East Colonnade is decorated with a timeline of American design, innovation and architecture. Photo / AP

The East Wing features the Gold Star Family Tree, which the statement says was decorated by survivors of military members who have died in American wars (known as Gold Star families).

There's even snow dust scattered on the floors of the Grand Foyer to replicate a winter garden.

Melania's Christmas posts has so far been liked more than 369,000 times across Twitter and Instagram.