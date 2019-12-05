A former beauty queen who was crowned Miss Pakistan World in 2012 has died in a horrific car accident, police in the US said.

Zanib Naveed, from New York, was driving a luxury Mercedes sedan on a Maryland highway at around 11.40pm (local time) last Sunday when she struck a kerb during an attempt to take a curve to Route 1.

The 32-year-old's car overturned onto oncoming traffic and flipped before she was ejected from the vehicle, police said. She died at the scene.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Photo / GoFundMe

According to a preliminary investigation, alcohol did not appear to be a factor in the crash.

The former beauty queen was the only person in the car. An investigation into the wreck has continued.

Naveed, who represented Lahore, was crowned the winner of the 2012 Miss Pakistan World pageant in Toronto. She also participated in the Miss Earth 2012 pageant in the Philippines.

Her Facebook account lists her as the president of the Miss Pakistan USA organisation.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Naveed's family with funeral arrangements.

"She had a smile that could light up a room, a powerful personality, captivating eyes, a voice that demanded attention and beauty like no other," it reads.

"She had a beautiful soul and she will forever be missed. Our lives will never be the same without her."

President of Miss Pakistan World, Sonia Ahmed, described Naveed's death as "upsetting" and "terrible".

The beauty queen was just 32 when she was died. Photos / Facebook

"As the president of Miss Pakistan World, we gave Naveed an amazing platform to represent Pakistan internationally and hearing about her death is very upsetting to all of us," she told People magazine.

"Being a beauty queen to a country like Pakistan where there have been no beauty pageants on the soil of Pakistan is a tough job!

"Naveed along with other winners of Miss Pakistan World had a huge responsibility of carrying the title of a Muslim Nation.

"It is a very upsetting time and terrible news and we can all hope and pray that her family gets through this painful situation."