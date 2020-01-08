The New Zealand accent has been rated the sexiest in the world, and that's sweet as bro!
With almost 7000 languages in the world and even more varieties of accents and tones, the Kiwi accent came out on top in an extensive poll conducted by Big 7 Travel in April.
According to the travel website, the Kiwi accent is "outrageously charming" and beats out our close-sounding neighbours Australia.
"To a novice ear, the New Zealand accent might sound just like the Australian accent, but Big 7 Travel readers disagree. The 'Newzild' dialect is outrageously charming. The sexiest accent in the world? It's official," the website said about the Kiwi accent.
Us Kiwis fended off stiff competition from the Italians, the Irish and South Africans, who were fourth, third, and second in the poll respectively.
According to the website, Afrikaans is a "hugely popular accent with many people across the globe thanks to their unique tones and slang", while the Irish "lilting jibe" has people around the world falling in love with the accent.
The Australian accent was ranked fifth sexiest, while our Scottish brothers came in sixth.
Different variations of the UK accent made the top 50, with Queen's English ranked 12th while the Scouse (Liverpool) tone was rated 32nd and Geordie (Newcastle) 41st.
The Welsh may count themselves unlucky with their "soft and lyrical" tone coming in 45th.
TOP 20 SEXIEST ACCENTS AROUND THE WORLD
20th Zimbabwean
19th Argentine
18th Mancunian
17th Jamaican
16th Danish
15th Ukrainian
14th Hungarian
13th Canadian
12th Queen's English
11th Czech
10th Brazilian Portuguese
9th US Southern
8th Spanish
7th French
6th Scottish
5th Australian
4th Italian
3rd Irish
2nd South African
1st Kiwi