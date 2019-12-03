Royal insiders have revealed how Prince Harry and his wife Meghan spent Thanksgiving.

According to sources, the couple took their son Archie on a trip to the US where they celebrated with "close family," which likely included Markle's mother Doria Ragland.

"The Sussexes are away, they're on their break right up until Christmas," royal correspondent Omid Scobie said on his HeirPod Podcast.

"They celebrated Thanksgiving privately with close family, which is lovely."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are currently on a six-week break from royal duties, but Buckingham Palace will not confirm their whereabouts.

"It's a long-time trip that they're on, I think we are really going to see them away until Christmas as far as I'm aware, which is good for them," said Scobie.

Last month it was confirmed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would travel overseas this year for Christmas instead of celebrating it with the Queen.

Instead of spending time at Her Majesty's Norfolk home where Harry has spent every Christmas - bar the year he was in Afghanistan - the couple will spend the holidays with Meghan's family.

Given the Sussexes will also be missing from the royal dinner table at Thanksgiving and are also skipping out on the royals' annual holiday in Balmoral, royal commentators say their moves will do little to heal alleged rifts within the royal family.

According to The Sun, a source says the couple "need some time to recharge and decide their plans for next year".

Royal biographer Ingrid Seward says Christmas at Sandringham can be stressful and something they may not want to bring Archie, 6 months, into at a young age.

However she says it is "sad they don't want to be part of the family gathering, particularly now the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh are in their dotage."

Seward also thinks the Queen will likely be upset about their absense, however she is "far too gracious" to let it show.