Most of us wouldn't look twice at a trolley before starting the supermarket run - but a US woman claims she was left "dripping with blood" after grabbing a shopping cart.

The Sun reports that the woman, Silver Taylor, was shopping at Walmart supermarket on November 13 when she unknowingly cut her hand on a razor blade embedded in the trolley handle.

Taylor told CBS Austin that two customers waiting in line in front of her suddenly told her that her hands were bleeding.

She checked, and "sure enough, I was just dripping blood".

She was unaware the trolley had a razor blade hidden on its handle.

Taylor is now calling for Walmart to compensate her and to apologise, as she received several deep cuts in her right hand and a minor cut on her left hand.

Taylor suffered cuts to both hands. Photo / Supplied

Her lawyer Brad Wurster told CBS she fainted and hit her head because of the blood loss.

Paramedics were called to the scene at 11am and took photos of the blade lodged inside the handle, facing inwards toward the trolley and out of Taylor's range of vision.

Taylor didn't notice the razor blade embedded in her trolley handle. Photo / Supplied

She was taken to a hospital close by to have her wounds heavily bandaged.

Taylor was "thankful" that she'd been hurt instead of her sons or other children.

Her cuts could also take longer than normal to heal, as she takes blood thinners for a medical condition.

The cuts will take a long time to heal as they keep reopening. Photo / Supplied

It's unknown who stuck the razor blade in the trolley, but Taylor said Walmart had an "obligation to look at their carts" to see if there were any hazards.

She said the incident made her "sad we have to live in a world like [this]".

Walmart has been given a legal notice from Wurster on her behalf.

CBS said it had contacted the store for comment on the injury.

No one has been arrested in connection with the incident.