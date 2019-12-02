Virginia Giuffre has opened up about having sex with Prince Andrew in a bombshell new interview, admitting she "felt dirty" afterwards.

"He got up and he said 'thanks', and I just sat there in bed, horrified and ashamed and felt dirty," she said on BBC's Panorama program on Tuesday morning.

The interview was filmed prior to Prince Andrew's trainwreck BBC appearance last month, but the reporter confirmed Ms Giuffre stands by every word.

In this image taken from video issued by the BBC, Virginia Roberts Giuffre gestures during an interview on the BBC Panorama. Photo / AP

Mrs Giuffre, 36, alleges she was trafficked as a sex slave by convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein and made to have sex with Prince Andrew three times in 2001 and 2002, in the US, London and the Caribbean, when she was 17 years old.

Advertisement

READ MORE:

• Prince Andrew accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre speaks out in BBC interview

• Prince Andrew's decades of unpleasantness revealed

• Palace braces for more Prince Andrew pain amid police investigation into Jeffrey Epstein

• The damning details of Prince Andrew's deals with tax haven tycoons

Prince Andrew, 59, has vehemently denied he had sex with her and said he had no recollection of meeting her in a world-first interview with Newsnight last month.

Ms Giuffre, who now lives a low-key life in Cairns with her Australian husband and three children, said both she and Prince Andrew "know what happened".

"He knows what happened, I know what happened. And there's only one of us telling the truth," she said.

Prince Andrew denied the claims in an earlier BBC interview. Photo / Supplied

Ms Giuffre described her life as Epstein's sex slave as that of a person living in a "fancy cage".

"I might have been meeting some of the most famous people in the world but it didn't matter....these were bad people who were hurting me," she explained.

"It didn't make it better, it didn't make it easier what I had to do."

Ms Giuffre claimed Prince Andrew asked her to dance at London club Tramp, and that he was "the most hideous dancer" she'd ever seen "in her life".

Advertisement

"It was horrible, and this guy was sweating all over me, I mean his sweat.. it was raining, basically, everywhere... and I was just grossed out from it," she said.

"But I knew I had to keep him happy because that's what Jeffrey (Epstein) and Ghislaine (Maxwell) would expect from me."

She also explained that it was in the car ride to Maxwell's London house that she was given the order to have sex with the Queen's son.

"In the car, Ghislaine tells me that I have to do for Andrew what I do for Jeffrey — and that just made me sick," she told the BBC.

"The people on the inside are going to keep coming up with these ridiculous excuses, like his arm was elongated or the photo was doctored or he came to New York to break up with Jeffrey Epstein. I mean come on, I'm calling BS on this, because that's what it is," Ms Giuffre told the interviewer.

"He knows what happened I know what happened. And there's only one of us telling the truth - and I know that's me.

"This is not some sordid sex story, this is a story of being trafficked."

Ms Giuffre's interview was filmed before Prince Andrew decided to conduct a 40-minute interview with Newsnight in an attempt to tell his side of the story.

However his decision to speak out was widely ridiculed after he failed to express any support for Epstein's victims or show regret for his friendship with the billionaire, who had been convicted for child sex offences.

Epstein died by suicide in a New York jail cell in August while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

Prince Andrew said he had no recollection of meeting Ms Giuffre and could not explain how he was pictured with her in a property that is believed to have been the home of his friend, Ghislaine Maxwell.

He also revealed during the Newsnight interview he was at a Pizza Express in Woking the night he is alleged to have sex with Ms Giuffre, and he could not have been the man she described because he "didn't sweat" due to a medical condition he gained in the Falklands War.

Backlash from the Prince's extraordinary interview and his lack of sympathy for victims led to many charities and organisations distancing themselves from the Queen's second son.

He eventually issued a follow-up statement expressing support for those who have accused Epstein of sexual abuses and said he would assist law enforcement where possible.

Mrs Guiffre has also accused Alan Dershowitz, a lawyer for Jeffrey Epstein, of being a co-conspirator with him. Mr Dershowitz said he has never met Mrs Giuffre and has dismissed her as a liar and an extortionist.

She also claims Gislaine Maxwell played a role in procuring her for sex - claims Ms Maxwell has denied.