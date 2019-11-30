They are a series of iconic portraits of Meghan and Harry on their wedding day, and now the photographer behind them has revealed what went on behind the scenes.

Alexi Lubomirski, the man behind the lens for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex' royal wedding and engagement photos, has lifted the lid on a candid moment the couple shared while taking one of the breathtaking photos.

One of the black-and-white shots shows the duke and duchess on the stairs at Windsor Castle, where they were married at St George's Chapel in May last year.

READ MORE:

• Photo reveals unspoken truth about Meghan and Harry

• Harry and Meghan photo removed from Buckingham Palace

• Daniela Elser: Harry and Meghan doco exposes royal family's secret ploy

• Meghan Markle is 'existing, not living', Prince Harry 'wants to leave the UK entirely'

Advertisement

Mr Lubomirski said on Instagram he only had three minutes to shoot some natural photos of the couple after the ceremony, saying the couple were "laughing and joking".

"The sun is setting right just over the top of Windsor Castle just behind them, it was just the most serene, beautiful light, they're in love, walking around this beautiful garden," Lubomirski said.

"I said 'just before you go in, let's sit down on these stairs', and she (Meghan) just slumped in between his legs.

"They were just laughing because they were joking about how they were exhausted and finally it was over."

Just two days ago, marking two years since they announced their engagement, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex posted a never before seen wedding portrait on their official Instagram page, which Mr Lubomirski said was an "outtake".

"This is an outtake from the Rose garden where we were given 3 minutes to take some informal pictures of the happy couple after the wedding reception," he wrote.

Mr Lubomirski also revealed how he came to shoot the couple in the first place, saying Kensington Palace called him on the day of the couple's engagement announcement asking if he was "interested in doing a project".

"Two weeks later, I was shooting the official engagement portraits of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex," he wrote.

Advertisement

"Kensington Palace called my phone, out of the blue, whilst I was sitting in a hospital waiting room, waiting for a family member to wake up after a 10 hour brain surgery, to ask if I would be interested in doing a project together."

His images of the couple's official engagement portraits were released in December 2017, showing Meghan and Harry on the grounds of Frogmore House in Windsor.