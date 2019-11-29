While the thought of someone parking across your driveway might seem annoying, the majority of us would be understanding if there was an emergency.

Unfortunately, that wasn't the case in Lymington, on the English south coast, where a homeowner lashed out at paramedics who had parked across their driveway.

On Thursday, England Ambulance Service paramedics Zoe and Chris returned to their ambulance after responding to an emergency call for help.

On the ambulance was an abusive note which read: "Dumbass! You are fully blocking my driveway!"

Wow! Photo / Twitter

South Central Ambulance Service then shared the note to Twitter, pleading with people to be more understanding of emergency services.

"It's not always possible to park without obstructing traffic flow or driveways as parking further away could add minutes to our arrival time that the patient simply doesn't have," they tweeted, adding the hashtag #DontAbuseOurStaff.

The tweet soon sparked a furious response, with people quick to call out the homeowner's "disgusting" behaviour.

As you would know which driveway you’re temporarily parked across, I think this person should receive a strongly worded letter about not abusing nhs staff who are provided a life saving service. What is wrong with some people?! — Aimee Feltham (@AimeeRFeltham) November 27, 2019

Let’s hope they do not require the Emergancy services “ I’m sorry I was late I had to park the ambulance in a parking space “ #whosthedumbass — Tracey feltham (@tracey_wheels) November 27, 2019

Disgusting to see, very sad that some people do not appreciate that amazing work our clinicians do every day of the week. Zoe & Chris, thank you!!! — Mark Davis - SCAS, NHS. (@SCASGovernor) November 27, 2019

Meanwhile others responded to say that they had no problems with emergency staff parking across their driveway — with one person even inviting them in for a cuppa.

"Feel free to park anywhere at mine. I'll even pop the kettle on if you have time," one said.

Another wrote: "You can block my drive any day of the week and any time of day, thank you for the amazing work that you do."

South Central Ambulance Service's governor Barry Lipscomb also responded to the note, tweeting that the views expressed in the note were thankfully in the minority.

"Happily, this sort of mindless carelessness is completely alien to the widely expressed deep appreciation for the skills and caring of our excellent ambulance crews. Only this week, I was grateful to have been treated by them myself - 5 star all round."