A mum has proved a little can go a long way after transforming her son's nursery using just a $3 item.

The UK woman was on the hunt for wallpaper for her eight-month-old son's feature wall, but after being deterred by its expensive cost, the creative mum decided to do it herself.

After finding inspiration online, Staysha Critchlow, roped in her twin sister Amy into helping transform the room using a sponge that set her back just £1.75 (about $3).

And in just two hours. the pair managed to create an impressive-looking textured wall, news.com.au reports.

"That's looks AMAZING! A Massive giraffe and some greenery in there would finish it off nicely," one person commented, after MS Critchlow's posted photos of the transformation to the Facebook group DIY On A Budget.

A UK mum transformed her son's nursery using a cheap household item and some paint, to create this 'wallpaper' feature. Photo / Facebook

More than 1000 members have commented on the post, complimenting the twins in their savvy approach which also included the use of Dulux's Spiced Honey paint.

"I want a room like that!" one member added.

"That's really cool, I might do that in my daughter's room, she will have the biggest wall as a feature wall and I think I'll do this on the other walls," a mum wrote.

Others said the clever sponge hack gave them inspiration to makeover their own homes, with some saying they nailed the "wallpaper" look.

"I think this looks fantastic and has given me a great idea for my own home … well done to your sister!" a woman posted.

"What a fantastic idea, you've inspired me to do this rather than frog tape in my girls room," said another eager member.

After posting photos of the makeover in a Facebook group, many commented on the clever idea. Photo / Supplied

A third commented: "I thought it was wallpaper. Looks amazing."

Ms Critchlow told The Sun she was "so pleased", adding "it really does look like wallpaper".

"The room isn't finished yet but I will be adding other accessories and all of his new furniture and toys to make it into a woodland theme."