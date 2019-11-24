When it comes to a royal favourite, a somewhat unlikely chap has long-last found favour with his people.

Royal expert and columnist Victoria Arbiter says Charles is now in the top spot in terms of royal favourites.

Good rebranding, a happy marriage with Camilla or maybe just the wisdom that comes with age have led to this change in opinion of Prince Charles. Photos / Getty Images

The 71-year-old Prince of Wales has finally won the nation's respect after many difficult years following his divorce from Princess Diana, Arbiter claimed in an interview with Australian site 9Honey.

"Thanks to a catalogue of errors on his part, combined with a press and people largely in favour of his former wife, Diana, Charles has endured decades of scorn and ridicule, but it seems the tide may be turning," Arbiter said.

"He's long approached his role with exuberance and a deeply-rooted desire to do good, but respect from the masses has, until recently, eluded him."

Arbiter says good rebranding, a happy marriage with Camilla or maybe just the wisdom that comes with age have led to this change.

"[He's] now being viewed as the nation's favourite, a charming and affable granddad as opposed to an eccentric and out-of-touch meddler."

She also says his charitable work and environmental efforts – recently showcased in ITV documentary Prince Charles: Inside the Duchy of Cornwall – have won him favour.

The two-part documentary aired in October, featuring his thriving £1billion estate. Viewers praised it on social media, commenting that the prince was friendly, down-to-earth, and clearly very invested in his work.

One viewer wrote, "Thoroughly enjoying #InsidetheDuchy this evening - fascinating to hear about the balance between business and community, modernising and tradition. I do love Prince Charles and his work."

It's a stark contrast to his brother Prince Andrew, who's recently had to step down from public life after his disastrous Newsnight interview about his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein.

It's understood Charles played a role in effectively sacking his brother, intending to make this permanent.

Following a tour of New Zealand with wife Camilla, the prince is visiting the Solomon Islands for three days.