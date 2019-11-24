Instagram sensation Steph Claire Smith married her childhood sweetheart at the weekend but all eyes were on her choice of dress.

All eyes were anxiously awaiting Steph Claire Smith's Insta feed for the first pics from her glamorous wedding at the weekend and boy, did they deliver.

The fitness model opted for an unusual but apt choice to showcase her killer abs, donning a crop top with a full skirt.

Her 1.5 million Instagram fans were treated to a couple of professional pics from the big day marrying her childhood sweetheart Josh Miller.

Advertisement

And the 25-year-old wasted no time adopting his name, changing her Insta profile to Stephanie Miller.

"So so so so happy," she wrote.

"Yesterday was hands down the best night of our lives and we're so so so incredibly happy."

Smith's "dream" dress was designed by One Day Bridal before she changed into a more casual number, teamed with white sneakers.

Her business partner of Keep it Cleaner Laura Henshaw posted a stunning photo of the bride and her phenomenal abs.

Her new husband shared a romantic post the night before the wedding.

"Last night I said goodnight to my fiance before she left for bed!," he wrote accompanied by a black and white photo.

"Today I'll see my beautiful wife walk down the aisle! Right where I asked her to marry me exactly 1 year ago today! I honestly am the worlds happiest man right now and cannot wait to share this special day with Steph and our family and friends!"