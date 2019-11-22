Prince Andrew's week has gone from bad to worse.

The disgraced royal has reportedly been kicked out of his offices at Buckingham Palace.

According to the Times Of London, Andrew and his staff were given their marching orders and told to clear out on Friday - a move authorised by the queen.

The demand came just days after he announced he was formally stepping away from official duties after a "car crash" of an interview defending his friendship with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Yesterday the Queen also fired Andrew's longtime private secretary Amanda Thirsk who had reportedly orchestrated the disastrous interview.

The British tabloids have crowned him the "Pariah Prince" as charities and businesses abandon the royal over his ties to the convicted sex offender.

In 2015, Prince Andrew was named in US court documents as having sex with 17-year-old Virginia Roberts, now Giuffre, three times between 1999 and 2002. Prince Andrew has vehemently denied the allegations, and they were struck from the record.

However, questions over his continued friendship with the sex offender after he was convicted have plagued Prince Andrew, leading to the disastrous Newsnight interview that he saw as a chance to draw a line under the long-running saga.

Instead, he was branded out of touch and unsympathetic following claims he was "too honourable" to break off a friendship with a sex offender.

On Wednesday, the final straw came when he announced he would step down from public life.