Mikayla Madden-Snoad had her first allergic reaction to food when she was a baby.

That was to dairy. Soon after allergies to eggs, tree nuts and kiwifruit were diagnosed.

Aged 3, a severe reaction resulted in her getting her first EpiPen, an auto-injector containing a pre-filled syringe of adrenaline used in an emergency to quickly treat anaphylaxis.

"Then, when I was 12, I was diagnosed with coeliac disease, which means I can't eat gluten."

The 17-year-old Pakuranga College student knows the milestones that have shaped the way she lives and eats.

"When I go out, I have to always take

