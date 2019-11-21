COMMENT

Prince Andrew's BBC interview about his ties to Jeffrey Epstein was excruciating to watch - especially, no doubt, for the victims of the deceased financier. So bad was it that he may unwittingly have provided the next generation of Britain's monarchy the justification it needs to streamline.

The Duke of York's effort to explain his friendship with the convicted pedophile came across as insensitive, ignorant, pig-headed and out of touch. He revealed a litany of shortcomings longer than his official title, neglecting to express a shred of sympathy for Epstein's targets. The prince's strong denial of claims that he'd

