Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice have been spotted for the first time in public since their father's explosive decision to step down from his royal duties.

The Duke of York announced he would be taking a "step back" from his public duties for the "foreseeable future" on Wednesday night, saying his "ill-judged" association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein had become a "major disruption" for the royal family, reports news.com.au.

Later that night, his eldest daughter Beatrice was snapped slipping through the back door of an up-market member's club in London's Mayfair, celebrating a low-key night out with her new fiance, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

Last night, Princess Beatrice and her fiancé, Edoardo, were spotted out for dinner.

Her sister Eugenie, also in London, flashed a strained smile as she left a charity dinner.

Princess Eugenie pictured hours after dad Prince Andrew quit royal duties

Princess Eugenie married in October 2018. Photo / Instagram

Prince Andrew says the scandal has been a "constant sore" for the family. Photo / AP

In his disastrous interview with BBC Newsnight on Saturday, Prince Andrew said the Epstein scandal had affected his family deeply.

"It has been, what I would describe as a constant sore in the family," he said.

"We all knew him (Epstein) and I think that if we have a conversation about it, it's … we are all left with the same thing, what on earth happened or how did he get to where he was, what did he do, how did he do it? … It's just a constant sort of gnaw."

Prince Andrew said it was not "becoming of a member of the royal family" to continue his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein. Photo / BBC

But now that the Duke has stepped down from his role, his daughters will also have to take a back seat.

"Andrew's daughters, Princess Beatrice and Eugenie will now have to focus exclusively on their non-royal day jobs," former BBC correspondent Peter Hunt said.

"Their father can no longer champion their part-time royal roles."

In August, Princess Eugenie quietly delayed her podcast on modern slavery and sex trafficking as her father faced growing questions over whether he was aware of Epstein's alleged child sex ring.

Princess Beatrice may also now be forced to change the plans for her upcoming wedding to Mr Mapelli Mozzi, due to take place in 2020.

A royal expert, Marlene Koenig, said: "I will not be surprised if she has a rather quiet wedding, out of the public eye, with a few photos, no live coverage."

But Prince Andrew insists the scandal has not damaged the wider royal family, including the Queen.

"I don't believe it's been damaging to the Queen at all. It has to me and it's been a constant drip in the background that people want to know," he told the BBC.

He said he hoped speaking out would help clear his head, as the scandal had being "nagging" at his mind for a great many years.

But he told Newsnight he was determined to push through and continue his work with charities and in the education sector.

Last week, ex-wife Sarah Ferguson wrote on Instagram that she was proud of Andrew's "kindness" and "goodness" and would continue to stand by his side.

"For so many years he has gone about his duties for Great Britain and the monarch," she said.

"It is time for Andrew to stand firm now, and that he has, and I am with him every step of the way and that is my honour."