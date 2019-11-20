DJ Greg James says Prince William and his wife, Kate, had words with him after he teased Princess Charlotte on her first day of school.

UK DJ Greg James got a royal telling off for mocking Princess Charlotte on her first day of school.

On September 5, photos of Princess Charlotte on her first day at Thomas's school in Battersea, South London surfaced online.

One of them included Prince William, wife Kate and their only daughter Charlotte meeting head teacher Helen Haslem.

DJ Greg James made a comment on air about this photo. Photo / Getty Images

James, 33, said on air that Prince William and his wife, Kate, were unhappy about how he teased their daughter for shaking hands with her teacher on her first day at Thomas's school in Battersea South London on September 5.

"They were listening on the morning Charlotte went to school," he said. "I saw the photo during the show and said, "Who the hell shakes hands with their teacher on the first day?"'

James says weeks later he was invited to Kensington Palace.

DJ Greg James and wife Bella Mackie. Photo / Instagram

"They said: 'We were listening on the morning of little Charlotte's first day, and we want to talk to you about the handshaking thing …'" he said. "I went: 'Oh God, no!' They'd heard me saying this school was so posh they had to shake hands with their teacher every day.

"They were not like that in my day. You were pleased if you got a smile. I'm sure it's all absolutely fine," he said.