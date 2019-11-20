A couple who lived with a faulty electrical socket for two years were stunned to discover the real reason it wasn't working.

Darren Steels, 45, and his partner made the decision to get an electrician to their home in Nottingham, UK after becoming frustrated by their broken plug, news.com.au reports.

But the expert quickly discovered there was something not quite right with the socket, prompting Steels, who purchased the property back in 2017, to share the surprise find on Twitter.

The surprise discovery prompted Darren Steels to share his find on Twitter.

"So … after living in this house two years, finally got an electrician round to look at the plug that didn't work …" he wrote, alongside a video of the plug in question.

"It's only a bloody safe."

The post has been viewed more than one million times since Steels shared it on Monday, along with 54,400 likes and more than 5000 retweets.

"That's both hilarious and sort of James Bond," one person commented.

"Bet that's the easiest 100 quid that electrician has made," said another.

Others suggested the house possibly had a notorious past.

"You're living in a residence where drug dealers used to live," one man wrote.

Steels responded, saying the man wasn't the first to suggest that.

"First thing that came to my mind as well! Look under the floorboards as well. Or then again could be best if you don't," another joked.

Suspicions around the kitchen fitting began when the couple tried to use their vacuum cleaner, but it didn't work.

"We tried to plug things into it," Steels said. "It's perfectly placed for vacuuming the stairs, instead of having the cord running across the kitchen floor. People have just painted around it."

Behind the socket was a hidden safe.

It was only after becoming increasingly "fed up with it" the couple had sought help.

"We had an electrician come round to do some other bits and bobs and I asked him to have a look at it," Steels said.

The electrician told Steels there was no current leading into the socket and pulled the socket from the wall to find out why.

To the couple's shock, it turned out to be a safe. Unfortunately for them, there were no hidden jewels, just fluff and dust.