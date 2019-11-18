The Duchess of Cambridge has stepped out in a very daring dress for a royal.

Kate Middleton donned a plunging, sheer black dress for the Royal Variety Performance on Monday night.

The lace gown was designed by Alexander McQueen and is a very different look to what the future Queen of England usually wears.

William and Kate were dressed to the nines for the event. Photo / Getty Images

Kate was photographed arriving at the London Palladium theatre, alongside her husband Prince William who wore a tuxedo.

The event is in aid of the Royal Variety Charity, and profits from the show go towards helping hundreds of entertainers throughout the UK who suffer from illness.

Other A-listers in attendance included Robbie Williams' wife Ayda Field.

Sir Rod Stewart was also supposed to attend, but was forced to pull out at the last minute on "strict doctor's orders" due to a throat infection.