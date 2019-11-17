Dame Patsy Reddy has revealed she's bought the future king of England a "boozy gift" to celebrate his royal visit.

During an interview on Coast with Jason Reeves and Bernadine Oliver-Kerby, the Governor-General says she's purchased some "boutique gin" for Prince Charles, and some bottles of wine for Duchess Camilla.

Reddy also admitted she's previously visited the royal couple at their Highgrove Home, but admitted she calls them "their Royal Highness... just like everyone else does".

Prince Charles lands in New Zealand to begin his six day visit.

Yesterday Charles and Camilla touched down in New Zealand for their third official visit - the first in four years.

The royal couple's whirlwind tour will include visits to both the North and South Island before the prince is spirited away to Tuvalu and the Solomon Islands on his way home.

The six-day jaunt of Aotearoa starts today in the City of Sails after the couple arrived at the RNZAF base in Whenuapai this afternoon.

Prince Charles and Camilla lay wreath at Mt Roskill War Memorial Park.

Dame Patsy Reddy was among those who greeted the royal couple as they stepped onto New Zealand soil.

Pleasantries and handshakes were exchanged on the tarmac as a line of neatly dressed dignitaries welcomed the pair.

Prince Charles waved to the onlookers before leaving in a waiting car.

The couple are set to visit the Waitangi Treaty Grounds on Wednesday.

The visit comes after Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, made a four-day tour late last year.

During their stay the young couple were able to celebrate the 125th anniversary of women's suffrage in New Zealand with the Governor-General at Government House.

Charles & Camilla: Royal tour itinerary 2019

• Monday - Auckland

• Tuesday - Auckland

• Wednesday - Bay of Islands

• Friday- Christchurch

• Saturday - Christchurch, Kaikōura

Best chances to glimpse the royal couple

• Monday - The wreath-laying ceremony at Mt Roskill War Memorial Park

• Tuesday - The public walkabout at Auckland Viaduct in the afternoon

• Friday - The public walkabout at Christchurch's Cathedral Square in the afternoon

• Saturday - The Prince of Wales will take part in a public walk in Kaikōura