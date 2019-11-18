COMMENT

If you're male and don't spend time on your birthday or New Year's Eve or at any other time of the year thinking about your mental health, then do it today, because it's International Men's Day.

And men, we need to do some thinking. One in eight men will experience depression in their lifetime. Some may have a one-off episode of depression lasting up to a few months, and then never experience it again. Others will experience depression periodically through their life. That's likely to be four from your class at school. If you played rugby, depression will hit

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.