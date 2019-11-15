Christmas may be still more than a month away, but as any parent knows — it's already crunch time when it comes to buying toys.

Every year there's one toy that's the top of every kids list, sparking a frenzy among desperate parents who can imagine the disappointment on their kids faces when the don't get the toy they wanted on Christmas Day.

This year, kids are tipped to be tearing open their presents in the hopes that they've received a Rizmo.

What is a Rizmo?

The $70 interactive product looks like a Furby but acts much like a Tamogochi that needs nurtured by kids for at least five hours to see it transform from a fluffy ball into an alien.

Once fully grown, a Rizmo can repeat words back and even sing, in different styles depending on which one you get.

A quick glance on social media and you can see the toy is already a hit, with heaps of proud 'parents' posing with their Rizmo children.

Launched earlier this year, eBay Australia's Sophie Onikul told news.com.au the Rizmo was already a trending toy purchase, with demand only expected to grow as it gets closer to Christmas.

"We're definitely seeing that kids love Rizmo and again it's linked to that trend of toys that you need to nurture, and encouraging that element of patience among children," she said.

"Added to that is the surprise, because you're not sure if this Rizmo will be a hip hop star or a pop star, so it adds a bit of mystery to the toy as well."

Other toys expected to be a hit are Owleez, the Nerf Fortnite TS Blaster and the Lego Duplo Frozen Ice Castle.