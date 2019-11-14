Last night's New Zealand Music Awards kicked off with a parade of famous Kiwi faces on the red carpet.

From our PM in silver to Boh Runga's delicate lilac number and a duo dragging a bouquet on a chain, here are our favourite looks from the event.

Jess B

Jess B on the red carpet during the New Zealand Music Awards at Spark Arena, Auckland. Photo / Dean Purcell

Jess B is music royalty in this bold blue two piece. We're digging the shine, the shape and her perfect pick for accessories to off-set the look.

Rei

Rei on the red carpet at the New Zealand Music Awards at Spark Arena, Auckland. Photo / Dean Purcell

Not many could pull this look off, but choir boy turned rapper Callum Rei McDougall - nominated for Best Māori Artist - rocked this piupiu and kilt mashup with a pair of Timberlands.

Advertisement

Jacinda Ardern

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on the red carpet during the New Zealand Music Awards at Spark Arena, Auckland. Photo / Dean Purcell

Our PM has always been into the tunes - you remember when she DJed in a silo at Laneway Festival. So it's not surprising to see she's nailed her music awards look with this muted silver number. From the accordion pleat sleeve to the elegant neckline, Ardern's mixed just the right components for a political powerhouse hitting the d-floor.

Boh Runga

Boh Runga on the red carpet during the New Zealand Music Awards at Spark Arena, Auckland. Photo / Dean Purcell

A vision in lilac, Runga's slip of dress gets our vote. The fit, shade and delicate draping is a winning combo.

Benee

Benee on the red carpet during the New Zealand Music Awards at Spark Arena, Auckland. Photo / Dean Purcell

The big winner on the night, Benee was a confident fixture on the carpet. She worked black on black on black with "intellectual" emblazoned on her dress and pops of electric blue through her hair.

Sweet Mix Kids

Sweet Mix Kids on the red carpet at the New Zealand Music Awards at Spark Arena, Auckland. Photo / Dean Purcell

Reminiscent of the year Home Brew trotted out a goat on the red carpet, Sweet Mix Kids drew in the photographers with their unusual ensemble, featuring a bouquet of flowers on a chain.

Antonia Prebble

Antonia Prebble on the red carpet during the New Zealand Music Awards at Spark Arena, Auckland. Photo / Dean Purcell

Bringing in a bit of old Hollywood, Prebble was a glamorous addition to the night in a swirl of sparkles over a chic little black dress.

Hollie Smith

Hollie Smith on the red carpet during the New Zealand Music Awards at Spark Arena, Auckland. Photo / Dean Purcell

Smith is serving up some Frida Kahlo realness with a cute flower crown and vampy black number with Matrix vibes.

The Beths

The Beths at the New Zealand Music Awards at Spark Arena, Auckland. Photo / Dean Purcell

The Beths took home Best Group and Best Alternative Artist and may or may not have played pick and mix on the way to the awards to come up with this fun mash up of suiting, textures and colour.