Last night's New Zealand Music Awards kicked off with a parade of famous Kiwi faces on the red carpet.
From our PM in silver to Boh Runga's delicate lilac number and a duo dragging a bouquet on a chain, here are our favourite looks from the event.
Jess B
Jess B is music royalty in this bold blue two piece. We're digging the shine, the shape and her perfect pick for accessories to off-set the look.
Rei
Not many could pull this look off, but choir boy turned rapper Callum Rei McDougall - nominated for Best Māori Artist - rocked this piupiu and kilt mashup with a pair of Timberlands.
Jacinda Ardern
Our PM has always been into the tunes - you remember when she DJed in a silo at Laneway Festival. So it's not surprising to see she's nailed her music awards look with this muted silver number. From the accordion pleat sleeve to the elegant neckline, Ardern's mixed just the right components for a political powerhouse hitting the d-floor.
Boh Runga
A vision in lilac, Runga's slip of dress gets our vote. The fit, shade and delicate draping is a winning combo.
Benee
The big winner on the night, Benee was a confident fixture on the carpet. She worked black on black on black with "intellectual" emblazoned on her dress and pops of electric blue through her hair.
Sweet Mix Kids
Reminiscent of the year Home Brew trotted out a goat on the red carpet, Sweet Mix Kids drew in the photographers with their unusual ensemble, featuring a bouquet of flowers on a chain.
Antonia Prebble
Bringing in a bit of old Hollywood, Prebble was a glamorous addition to the night in a swirl of sparkles over a chic little black dress.
Hollie Smith
Smith is serving up some Frida Kahlo realness with a cute flower crown and vampy black number with Matrix vibes.
The Beths
The Beths took home Best Group and Best Alternative Artist and may or may not have played pick and mix on the way to the awards to come up with this fun mash up of suiting, textures and colour.