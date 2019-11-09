The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have reunited with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex publicly for the first time since Prince Harry acknowledged a "rift" with his brother in a television documentary.

The Sussexes and the Cambridges, once dubbed the Fab Four, were last seen together in public at a charity polo match in Berkshire in July.

The young royals joined the Queen and other members of the Royal Family at the Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall on Saturday evening.

The Queen was joined by the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, who earlier this week had to pull out of events because of a chest infection.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex sat with the Queen in the royal box at the annual Festival of Remembrance.

The event marks the first time the Sussexes and Cambridges have appeared in public together since Harry and Meghan's highly-candid television documentary which charted their royal tour of South Africa.

During the programme which aired on ITV last month, the Duke and Duchess spoke frankly about their struggles with life in the public eye.

The Duchess of Sussex said "not many people" have asked her if she is okay and said the media scrutiny she has received has not been fair.

While Prince Harry responded to rumours of a rift between himself and his brother saying the pair were "certainly on different paths".

"Part of this role and part of this job, this family, being under the pressure that it's under, inevitably stuff happens," he said.

"But look: we're brothers, we'll always be brothers.

"We're certainly on different paths at the moment but I'll always be there for him and as I know he'll always be there for me.

"We don't see each other as much as we used to because we're so busy, but I love him dearly.

"The majority of this stuff [in the press] is created out of nothing, but as brothers, you know, you have good days, you have bad days."

The ceremony was also attended by the Prime Minister, Boris Johnson.