Footage of a chicken drinking a pint of Guinness as people cheer the animal on has gone viral on social media.

The video was filmed in a pub in Ireland and animal rights activists are trying to track down who did it.

The Dublin Society for Prevention for Cruelty to Animals (DSPCA) has condemned the footage and has asked anyone with information regarding the chicken's whereabouts to come forward and contact them.

In the video, a group of men can be heard egging the chicken on as the animal dunks its beak in the pint.

"Seamus", as the chicken is reportedly known, can be seen standing above the full pint of Guinness, as men around it encourage the animal to drink it.

"Go on ya boyo, put your head in the pint," the man filming the video can be heard saying.

"We're after spending 4.30 (euro) on that pint. Drink up.

"He'll fight like f*** after he gets this won't he?"

Photo / Facebook

The footage has forced the DSPCA to remind the public not to feed alcohol to animals.

"It's not something we would approve of. Alcohol shouldn't be fed to any sort of animal," Gillian Bird, a spokeswoman for the DSPCA said.

"Any animal being treated this way is disrespectful to it. Alcohol is a toxin and shouldn't be given to an animal," she told the Irish Mirror.