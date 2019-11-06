[A_SPCA_appeal.JPG]
SPCA volunteer Bill Osborne with canine mascot Ralph and companion Mishka.
Photo / Liz Wylie
Whanganui animal lovers will join the SPCA Great NZ Paws Walk this Saturday. Dog owners are encouraged to join the pack, walk together, and raise vital funds to fight animal cruelty. The SPCA encourages everyone to make sure dogs are fully vaccinated and to check with your vet if not sure. Dogs should be well socialised and comfortable around big groups of people and all dogs must be on a leash. Walkers are advised to wear sensible walking gear and prepare for wet weather on the 3km walk. See more at greatpawswalk.co.nz.
THURSDAY
Electrifying Conversations Roadshow
When: 12.45pm
Where: Car park behind the Davis Lecture Theatre
Details: Experience an electric vehicle (EV) with rides and drives. Car park is at intersection of Cameron Tce and Wicksteed St.
Thoughtful Thursday
When: 6.30pm
Where: Confluence, 15 Watt St
Details: For My Father's Kingdom - a unique insight into traditional Tongan culture from Vea Mafile'o and Jeremiah Tauamiti. Book at confluence.kiwi or call 06 281 3474. $10 at the door.
FRIDAY
Twinkle Toes at St Paul's
When: 10am-11.15am
Where: St Paul's Hall, Cooks St
Details: Music for preschoolers. Gold coin entry.
Samuel Drew Lecture
When: 5.30pm
Where: Davis Theatre, Watt St
Details: What do professionals do in contemporary museums, and why does it matter? Professor Conal McCarthy, director of Museum and Heritage Studies at Stout Research Centre, Victoria University. All welcome - free entry. Wine and juice available.
Rubber Solo album launch with Hamish Kilgour Trio
When: 8pm
Where: Lucky Bar + Kitchen, 53 Wilson St
Details: Matthew Bannister and band on tour with the Hamish Kilgour Trio. Tickets $20 from undertheradar.co.nz
SATURDAY
Whanganui River Markets
When: 8.30am-1pm
Where: Downtown Whanganui riverbank
Details: Goods, produce, food.
Tomato Plant Giveaway
When: 9am-11am
Where: Whanganui River Markets
Details: The Heritage Food Crops Research Trust will give away 1500 heirloom plants. Known to have high levels of health-promoting lycopene.
Plumber Dan Duck Race 2019
When: 11am
Where: Dublin St Bridge
Details: Support Jigsaw Whanganui and earn a chance to win great prizes. Tickets $10 from Jigsaw Whanganui, Plumber Dan's, Footloose Shoes, River Trader's Market or online at jigsaw.org.nz
Broadview Craft Market
When: 10am to 4pm
Where: Broadview Lifecare and Village
Details: Craft stalls, Devonshire tea, hangi, sausage sizzle, art exhibition.
Sikh Celebration
When: 11am
Where: Majestic Square
Details: The Sikh community in Whanganui is celebrating their first guru, Guru Nanak Dev Ji's 550th birthday. There will be free food, lollies and Gatka (martial arts) for entertainment. All welcome.
Guided Walking Tours
When: By appointment
Where: Whanganui i-Site
Details: Learn about Whanganui's history. $10 per person. Book at Whanganui i-SITE.
Great NZ Paws Walk
When: 1.30pm
Where: SPCA Whanganui Centre, 134 London St
Details: Walk together and raise vital funds to fight animal cruelty. Course not suitable for prams and wheelchairs. Tickets $10.
Repair Cafe
When: 2pm-3.30pm
Where: St James Church, Boydfield St, Whanganui East
Details: Focus on tools and bikes this month: sharpening tools and knives; fixing tool handles and other small wooden items; fixing flat bike tyres.
Night of Assassins 4
When: From 5pm
Where: Springvale Stadium
Details: Witness Whanganui's top Muay Thai fighters vs all comers. Tickets $30 at event.
Social Dance - Salsa & Bachata
When: 7pm
Where: Stellar, Restaurant & Bar, 2 Victoria Ave
Details: Dance Whanganui is celebrating every month with a social dance party. $5 at the door – cash only.
Femme Natale
When: 7.30pm
Where: Amdram Theatre, 171 Guyton St
Details: One night only - an adult-only play on parenting written by April Phillips. Fresh from hit seasons at BATS and the lower North Island. Tickets $22 or $16.50 for groups of eight or more. Book at iticket.co.nz
SUNDAY
Castlecliff Market
When: 11am-3pm
Where: 5 Bryce St, Castlecliff
Details: Goods, produce, food.
Concert Brass
When: 2pm
Where: St James Presbyterian Church, Helmore St
Details: Brass Whanganui Concert Brass perform a selection of favourites. $5 adults, children free. Pay at door.
Raising of the PS Waimarie
When: 4.30pm
Where: Sarjeant on the Quay, 38 Taupō Quay
Details: David McDermid, who led the project of raising the rusting hulk of the Waimarie from the depths of Whanganui River. General admission $12, gallery friends $10. Enquiries 06 349 0506.
The Provacateur - Stand-up Comedy
When: 7.30pm (nightly shows until Thursday)
Where: Lucky Bar + Kitchen, 53 Wilson St
Details: Award winners Pat Goldsack and Alexander Sparrow provide some light relief from the result of the World Cup. Tickets $15 each/$25 double pass at eventfinda.co.nz.
MONDAY
Whanganui Film Society
When: 7pm
Where: Davis Theatre, Watt St
Details: Lady Macbeth - William Oldroyd's 2016 film examines 21st-century identity politics through revisionist masterpiece theatre. See
for details.
TUESDAY
Twilight Walk
When: 6pm
Where: Meet at i-SITE Visitor Centre, 31 Taupo Quay
Details: Wanganui Tramping Club guided walk - Round the Bridges. Leave from the i-Site and head first to the Cobham Bridge. No charge.
The Map to Paradise
When: 6.30pm
Where: Davis Theatre, Watt St
Details: An adventure-filled and spectacular film about the birth of the global movement to protect the sea. Hosted by Sustainable Whanganui. Screening will be followed by Q&A with filmmakers and environmental scientist Keith Beautrais. Purchase tickets from tickettailor.com
WEDNESDAY
Knit and yarn
When: 10am-noon
Where: Ladies' Rest, 75 St Hill St
Details: All knitters welcome. Gold coin entry.
If you have an item for this free column, email news@whanganui chronicle.co.nz with details. The deadline for information about events from, and including, Thursday, November 14, to Wednesday, November 20, is noon Tuesday, November 12.