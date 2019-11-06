[A_SPCA_appeal.JPG]

SPCA volunteer Bill Osborne with canine mascot Ralph and companion Mishka.

Photo / Liz Wylie

Whanganui animal lovers will join the SPCA Great NZ Paws Walk this Saturday. Dog owners are encouraged to join the pack, walk together, and raise vital funds to fight animal cruelty. The SPCA encourages everyone to make sure dogs are fully vaccinated and to check with your vet if not sure. Dogs should be well socialised and comfortable around big groups of people and all dogs must be on a leash. Walkers are advised to wear sensible walking gear and prepare for wet weather on the 3km walk. See more at greatpawswalk.co.nz.

THURSDAY

Electrifying Conversations Roadshow

When: 12.45pm

Where: Car park behind the Davis Lecture Theatre

Details: Experience an electric vehicle (EV) with rides and drives. Car park is at intersection of Cameron Tce and Wicksteed St.

Thoughtful Thursday

When: 6.30pm

Where: Confluence, 15 Watt St

Details: For My Father's Kingdom - a unique insight into traditional Tongan culture from Vea Mafile'o and Jeremiah Tauamiti. Book at confluence.kiwi or call 06 281 3474. $10 at the door.

FRIDAY

Twinkle Toes at St Paul's

When: 10am-11.15am

Where: St Paul's Hall, Cooks St

Details: Music for preschoolers. Gold coin entry.

Samuel Drew Lecture

When: 5.30pm

Where: Davis Theatre, Watt St

Details: What do professionals do in contemporary museums, and why does it matter? Professor Conal McCarthy, director of Museum and Heritage Studies at Stout Research Centre, Victoria University. All welcome - free entry. Wine and juice available.

Rubber Solo album launch with Hamish Kilgour Trio

When: 8pm

Where: Lucky Bar + Kitchen, 53 Wilson St

Details: Matthew Bannister and band on tour with the Hamish Kilgour Trio. Tickets $20 from undertheradar.co.nz



SATURDAY

Whanganui River Markets

When: 8.30am-1pm

Where: Downtown Whanganui riverbank

Details: Goods, produce, food.

Tomato Plant Giveaway

When: 9am-11am

Where: Whanganui River Markets

Details: The Heritage Food Crops Research Trust will give away 1500 heirloom plants. Known to have high levels of health-promoting lycopene.

Plumber Dan Duck Race 2019

When: 11am

Where: Dublin St Bridge

Details: Support Jigsaw Whanganui and earn a chance to win great prizes. Tickets $10 from Jigsaw Whanganui, Plumber Dan's, Footloose Shoes, River Trader's Market or online at jigsaw.org.nz

Broadview Craft Market

When: 10am to 4pm

Where: Broadview Lifecare and Village

Details: Craft stalls, Devonshire tea, hangi, sausage sizzle, art exhibition.

Sikh Celebration

When: 11am

Where: Majestic Square

Details: The Sikh community in Whanganui is celebrating their first guru, Guru Nanak Dev Ji's 550th birthday. There will be free food, lollies and Gatka (martial arts) for entertainment. All welcome.

Guided Walking Tours

When: By appointment

Where: Whanganui i-Site

Details: Learn about Whanganui's history. $10 per person. Book at Whanganui i-SITE.

Great NZ Paws Walk

When: 1.30pm

Where: SPCA Whanganui Centre, 134 London St

Details: Walk together and raise vital funds to fight animal cruelty. Course not suitable for prams and wheelchairs. Tickets $10.

Repair Cafe

When: 2pm-3.30pm

Where: St James Church, Boydfield St, Whanganui East

Details: Focus on tools and bikes this month: sharpening tools and knives; fixing tool handles and other small wooden items; fixing flat bike tyres.

Night of Assassins 4

When: From 5pm

Where: Springvale Stadium

Details: Witness Whanganui's top Muay Thai fighters vs all comers. Tickets $30 at event.

Social Dance - Salsa & Bachata

When: 7pm

Where: Stellar, Restaurant & Bar, 2 Victoria Ave

Details: Dance Whanganui is celebrating every month with a social dance party. $5 at the door – cash only.

Femme Natale

When: 7.30pm

Where: Amdram Theatre, 171 Guyton St

Details: One night only - an adult-only play on parenting written by April Phillips. Fresh from hit seasons at BATS and the lower North Island. Tickets $22 or $16.50 for groups of eight or more. Book at iticket.co.nz



SUNDAY

Castlecliff Market

When: 11am-3pm

Where: 5 Bryce St, Castlecliff

Details: Goods, produce, food.

Concert Brass

When: 2pm

Where: St James Presbyterian Church, Helmore St

Details: Brass Whanganui Concert Brass perform a selection of favourites. $5 adults, children free. Pay at door.

Raising of the PS Waimarie

When: 4.30pm

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay, 38 Taupō Quay

Details: David McDermid, who led the project of raising the rusting hulk of the Waimarie from the depths of Whanganui River. General admission $12, gallery friends $10. Enquiries 06 349 0506.

The Provacateur - Stand-up Comedy

When: 7.30pm (nightly shows until Thursday)

Where: Lucky Bar + Kitchen, 53 Wilson St

Details: Award winners Pat Goldsack and Alexander Sparrow provide some light relief from the result of the World Cup. Tickets $15 each/$25 double pass at eventfinda.co.nz.

MONDAY

Whanganui Film Society

When: 7pm

Where: Davis Theatre, Watt St

Details: Lady Macbeth - William Oldroyd's 2016 film examines 21st-century identity politics through revisionist masterpiece theatre. See

for details.

TUESDAY

Twilight Walk

When: 6pm

Where: Meet at i-SITE Visitor Centre, 31 Taupo Quay

Details: Wanganui Tramping Club guided walk - Round the Bridges. Leave from the i-Site and head first to the Cobham Bridge. No charge.

The Map to Paradise

When: 6.30pm

Where: Davis Theatre, Watt St

Details: An adventure-filled and spectacular film about the birth of the global movement to protect the sea. Hosted by Sustainable Whanganui. Screening will be followed by Q&A with filmmakers and environmental scientist Keith Beautrais. Purchase tickets from tickettailor.com



WEDNESDAY

Knit and yarn

When: 10am-noon

Where: Ladies' Rest, 75 St Hill St

Details: All knitters welcome. Gold coin entry.

