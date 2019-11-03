She has a million Instagram followers and has perfected the candid-looking, pouty selfie.

But Victoria's Secret model Georgia Fowler admits she doesn't like oversharing on social media and still keeps a "little bit" to herself.

"We're only showing a certain side of our lives (on Instagram)," Fowler said.

"I'm not posting the most unflattering photos of myself. And sometimes, I might've taken 40 shots to get that one (selfie). It's all in the lighting.

"It's a side that we're choosing to show," the New Zealand-born model added.

However, even Fowler, 27, has fallen into the trap of comparing herself to others, particularly online. "It's really hard these days, when you're watching what other people are doing," she said.

"I have dealt with that too."

Her rules for keeping it real on social media?

"There is a novelty in keeping a little bit to yourself and not oversharing," Fowler said, wearing a pair of caramel-coloured trousers with a speckled green knit, her sunglasses hanging off her V-neckline.

"I don't really want to show a thousand photos of me. It is still an image."

As for the scrutiny that having a million followers brings, Fowler is characteristically low-key.

"Some days you can handle it quite well and other times, you're not expecting to be followed or papped," she said.

"Those closest to you know you, and those are the only opinions that really matter."

She became a "household name" after strutting for the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show for the past three years, having famously being rejected five times before that (this year's VS show has reportedly been put on hold for 2019, amid controversy surrounding the US lingerie giant).

Fowler described walking for VS as "the pinnacle of any model's career".

"It turns you from being a fashion model into a household name, which I think has definitely helped me reach a bigger following," Fowler said.

"I'm so grateful, I've had the best time doing it."



In the lead-up to the spring party season, Fowler said she was putting away her usual boyish-wardrobe in favour of dresses.

"In spring, I tend to wear a lot more colour than over the winter months. I put the black away and I love a little dress," Fowler said, of her caramel-coloured Caulfield Cup outfit.

"For the rest of the year I'm quite boyish: I love baggy jeans and baggy shirts.

"In summer, I'll embrace being girly and wearing floaty, frilly dresses. I love being back in Australia, being in a bikini on the beach."