Reality star and billionaire beauty mogul Kylie Jenner has sparked fury after threatening a Gold Coast business over a T-shirt slogan.

According to the Gold Coast Bulletin, the 22-year-old's lawyers reportedly sent a "cease and desist" letter to a mum who runs Cased Clothing, a small clothing retailer.

The dispute surrounds a single T-shirt the company has been selling for around a year – which bears the words "rise and shine".

Kylie Jenner is attempting to trademark 'rise and shine'. Photo / USPTO.gov

Cased Clothing only has a handful of 'rise and shine' shirts left. Photo / Supplied

Jenner's brutal legal action has sparked outrage among fellow Aussies who variously described the tactic as "shocking", "greedy" and "absolutely absurd" on social media.

Jenner was named as the world's youngest self-made billionaire by Forbes earlier this year due to the tearaway success of her Kylie Cosmetics beauty empire, which inked a lucrative deal with US make-up chain Ulta in 2018.

"Fuelled in part by the Ulta expansion, Kylie Cosmetics' revenue climbed 9 per cent last year to an estimated $US360 million. With that kind of growth, and even using a conservative multiple from the booming make-up industry, Forbes estimates Jenner's company is worth at least $US900 million," Forbes reported.

However, despite her staggering fortune, Jenner – the half-sister of reality star Kim Kardashian – is known for her trademark technique.

In 2017, for example, she tried to trademark the name "Kylie", only to be shut down by none other than Aussie pop star Kylie Minogue.

News.com.au contacted Cased Clothing and Kylie Jenner Inc for comment.