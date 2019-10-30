A wedding couple's nice idea of having a photo booth at their wedding backfired on one guest, who was caught cheating on his wife with a young woman in red.

The woman took photos with her date, who was wearing a shark head, however later on she was spotted kissing a married father in the photo booth.

To make matters worse, his wife spotted the photos online after they were shared on social media.

The woman originally went to the photo booth to take sweet kissing pics with her date.

Writing on Reddit's Wedding Shaming forum, along with the photos in crime, a guest said:

"The DJ posted these photos the day after the wedding.

"The girl in red came as a date with the Shark Head dude. The purple shirt guy then made out with her in the photo booth."

Apparently, the married father also was kissing the anonymous girl in red "in front of his kids" when their mother was not looking.

After his wife saw the photos of his hands wrapped around another woman online, she allegedly shared them to her own Facebook page where she called out his infidelity.

"It's really awful," the guest wrote on Reddit.

"Like hell ya girl, share that to everyone but also it's so sad."

The guest also expressed sympathy for the man and the woman's date (otherwise known as "Sharkboy").

The couple allegedly were drunk on beer during the ceremony and were kissing in front of his children.

"She and purple shirt were chugging (beer) at the ceremony and were already hammered by dinner," they wrote.

Horrified by the couple's behaviour, one user said: "What an absolute mess. Poor Sharkboy!"

Another added: "At a wedding! I'm rolling, this is so messed up.

"So you go to a wedding to celebrate cheating. These people are trash. It sounds like a sh**ty group of friends to be a part of.

"I would back away slowly after enjoying the sweet, sweet drama of it all."