Selecting a name for your baby can be an extremely daunting task considering they'll have to live with it forever. And should they endure any teasing based on their name, you'll likely feel responsible.

Now a survey has revealed there are some names in particular that teachers associate with naughty kids - and nice ones.

READ MORE:

• The old-fashioned baby names making a comeback in 2019

• Game Of Thrones-inspired most popular baby name: Ayra, Khaleesi or Sansa?

• Charlotte, Oliver; Mia, Nikau top NZ baby names list

• The baby names set to be big in 2019

Conducted in the UK, 1500 teachers, parents and kids were asked to rank the country's top 20 names in order of the best behaved to the worst, reports Kidspot.

Advertisement

Teachers were the most open about the naughty names, saying Jack and Harry seem to be the names of key troublemakers among boys while Mia and Ella are the names naughty little girls often bear.

Alternatively, adorable Arthur, nice Noah or little Leo are safe options for well-behaved kiddos. With girls, innocent Isla or ambrosial Ava are recommended picks.

Confusingly, the name Emily can mean one of two things: Emily can be a dream, or a nightmare, so if you're prepared to take a risk, give it a go.

If you want a child who isn't afraid to voice their opinion, Charlie and Olivia don't hold back. Alternatively, Grace will be more likely to keep her thoughts to herself.

The list

Naughty boy names

1. Jack

2. Harry

3. Charlie

4. Oliver

5. George

Nice boy names

1. Arthur

2. Noah

3. Oscar

4. Mohammed

5. Leo

Advertisement

Naughty girl names



1. Mia

2. Ella

3. Isabella

4. Amelia

5. Sophia

Nice girl names

1. Isla

2. Ava

3. Oscar

4. Grace

5. Olivia