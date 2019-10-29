Adele stunned fans earlier this month after hitting the town for Drake's birthday with a very noticeably-slimmer figure.

The singer, 31, who split from husband Simon Konecki earlier this year, looked sensational in a black velvet off-the-shoulder gown as she partied with other A-listers after reportedly shedding a whopping 19 kilograms.

READ MORE:

• How this doctor lost 40kg on his own weight loss plan

• Mother-of-three reveals success behind her epic weight loss transformation

• Woman's amazing 100kg weight loss in 11-months

• Manu Feildel reveals gruelling diet and exercise regimen behind weight loss

So how did she do it?

Advertisement

A source close to the star told People magazine Adele was motivated to give her health an overhaul for the sake of her seven-year-old son, Angelo and adopted a new fitness regimen earlier this year.

"At first, she was very hesitant about keeping a workout routine. It was like she was questioning if she was gonna enjoy it enough to stick with it," the insider said.

"But she has been incredibly dedicated."

A source close to the singer said Adele adopted a new fitness regimen earlier this year.

Adele's routine now includes regular sessions with a personal trainer, reformer pilates classes, and workouts at the Hollywood-loving Rise Nation, a Stairmaster-inspired class.

Another source added that she's also "watching what she eats".

"She has taken a more serious interest in improving herself and is actually having a great time," the friend revealed.

Adele first surprised fans with her smaller frame when she posed alongside the Spice Girls in June during their reunion tour.

A source close to the star told The Sun at the time: "Adele has been out enjoying herself and she sees that as her priority at the moment, along with being a mum to Angelo.

Advertisement

"She has been loving her new workout regimen and it really works for her.

"It's a bonus that she has shifted some weight.

"Her mates are glad she's letting loose and there's nothing but good feelings towards her. She's got a new lease of life."