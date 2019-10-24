Prince Charles is reportedly livid about the growing feud between his two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry.

Royal sources told The Sun that the future king is furious that the rift between the brothers has undermined his work overseas and his own TV documentary.

The sources also revealed that the Prince of Wales is "worried" about Harry, in the same way he was concerned about his late wife Diana before her untimely death.

Harry & Meghan: An African Journey teaser trailer. Video / ITV

READ MORE:

• Reporter behind royal documentary spills on 'tension' between Harry and William

• William, Harry, Kate and Meghan reunite to voice special film

• Prince Harry has broken unspoken lifelong pact with Prince William

• British media responds to Harry's attack with claims Meghan 'not in same league' as Diana

Advertisement

Earlier this week Harry confirmed persistent reports of a rift with his older brother during the explosive interview with ITV news anchor Tom Bradby.

Bradby interviewed the Duke of Sussex and his wife, Meghan Markle, several times during their recent tour of South Africa as part of his documentary, Harry and Meghan: An African Journey.

When Bradby brought up the awkward subject, Harry confirmed they "don't see each other as much" these days.

Meghan says she struggles with scrutiny on her and Harry. Video / itv

"Umm … part, part of this role and part of this job and part of this family being under the pressure that it's under, inevitably, stuff happens. But look, we're brothers, we'll always be brothers — and we're certainly on different paths at the moment," he replied.

Bradby, who has known Harry personally for years, elaborated on the Duke's comments during an interview on Good Morning America on Wednesday.

"All brothers have good days and bad - but I think the real issue here is not so much interpersonal issues - that's something that's better to remain private because, like all sibling relationships, it's complicated," Bradby explained.

"But the really important thing, the difficulty they have is that they have almost two entirely parallel narratives about a whole bunch of stuff."

He went on to explain that among the most significant are their opposing views on Princess Diana's death.

Advertisement

"Harry feels quite simply that the press killed his mother and is now in danger of trying to damage his wife. William has a more nuanced view of that — yes, their mother did have a very hard time, but she also made a mistake in allowing the press in and is absolutely adamant that that shouldn't happen," Bradby said.

"(William) thinks his brother is sometimes too open and then sometimes tries to close up - and that doesn't work."