Move over cat cafes, dog cafes are coming.

If you're more of a dog person, you've probably avoided cat cafes, and wished there were the same places for dogs.

Well, you won't have to wait much longer, as Christchurch is getting New Zealand's first dog cafe.

Adorably named "The Barkery", the cafe will not only offer customers the opportunity to hang out with pets while they catch up over coffee, but the dogs will also be up for adoption.

Advertisement

Each day, the dogs will be brought from shelters, including the Dogwatch Sanctuary Trust and Christchurch Bull Breed Rescue, for customers to meet.

Diners would be welcome to bring their own pooches to The Barkery, but they would be segregated from the rescues for safety.

As in cat cafes, food preparation will be done in a separate room, closed off with a quarantine door to comply with health and safety standards.

The Barkery is set to open in mid-2020 in Christchurch. Keep up with The Barkery, here.



This article was first published on zmonline.