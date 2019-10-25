Steve Braunias remembers Meg Hore, 1999-2019

This one is for Meg Hore, who I met once, at her family home in Christchurch on a winter's day. I was there to interview her father. Richard Hore is blind and plays the organ fantastically well. I flew to Christchurch on a Friday morning and on to Wellington that afternoon to conduct a second interview - with Shaun Johnson, who is blind and plays the piano fantastically well.

Richard and Shaun made numerous albums in the 1970s. I have their records in my collection and wanted to meet the two musicians. I was

