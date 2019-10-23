One of Australia's most loved cartoonists Michael Leunig has been slammed for a mummy-shaming drawing published today.
The cartoon, published in the Sydney Morning Herald and The Age newspapers, showed a woman pushing a pram while looking at her mobile phone. Behind her a baby lies on the ground. It was accompanied by a poem that read:
"Mummy was busy on Instagram
When beautiful bubby fell out of the pram
And lay on the path unseen and alone
Wishing that he was loved like a phone."
The cartoon has attracted criticism and anger on social media, with some describing it as "sad" and an example of "trite egoism and male frailty rolled into one", news.com.au reported.
Feminist witer Clementine Ford slammed Leunig as a "f***ing gronk" on Twitter.
"I bet you never spent hours walking babies around in a pram, feeling isolated and alone and terrified. F*** you and your condescending judgement".
Another Twitter user commented: "young parents have enough anxiety without this boomer bull***t".
Some also retailated with their own poems.
It's not the first time Leunig has attracted criticism. In 2015 he sparked outrage with a cartoon comparing the Victorian government to fascists, following a proposal to ban children who are not vaccinated from childcare centres.
But others backed the cartoonist, suggesting people were only angry because the truth hurt.