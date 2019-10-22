Actress Shay Mitchell has shared an emotional birth video documenting her enduring a whopping 33 hours of labor.

The 11-minute long video shared on Youtube details the entire birth of her baby girl - from her waters breaking to delivering her daughter.

"Oh my god, my water's breaking," she says in the first few seconds of the video.

"Thank God I'm wearing one of these diapers."

In the video the 32-year-old also voiced her fears that something might go wrong with the birth, as she "hadn't felt the baby move lately," and suffered a miscarriage in 2018.

"The last time I felt pain like this was not a good experience," Mitchell says in the clip.

After 13 hours of painful labour, the actress decided to take pitocin, a drug which can help strengthen contractions.

23 hours in, her labour still hadn't progressed so she decided to have an epidural - despite her boyfriend controversially saying she shouldn't have one.

"My mum didn't use an epidural … I meet women all the time who didn't choose to use epidurals," her boyfriend Matte Babel said earlier in the year.

"As a woman, your body is genetically engineered to give birth."

At the 33 hour mark Mitchell finally delivered her baby.

"I was 99% excited to meet her and 1% excited to eat something," she told the camera.