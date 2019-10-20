With 10 million followers, Tammy Hembrow certainly has influence.

The Queensland mum-of-two has one of Australia's most followed Instagram accounts, meaning she can charge a staggering amount for a single sponsored post.

Besides her app, Tammy Hembrow Fitness and clothing line Saski, Hembrow promotes gym supplements, hair products and fashion.

According to Influencer Marketing Hub's calculator, Hembrow's 10 million followers means she can charge up to $US33,089 ($NZ51,858) per post.

In comparison Kim Kardashian — who Hembrow has been likened to — has 149 million followers and can charge as much as $US493,956 ($NZ774,147) per Instagram post.

While she's been a successful Instagram influencer and model for years, Hembrow's star skyrocketed last year when she made an infamous exit from Kylie Jenner's 21st birthday party in Los Angeles.

Hembrow was photographed being taken out of the party face down on a stretcher and later told her fans in a YouTube video that she had "pretty much collapsed".

"Honestly, I'm like super embarrassed about it," Hembrow said, adding that she had been battling exhaustion in the lead-up to the party.

"I was running off pretty much 30 hours of no sleep," she said.

"I was struggling to stay awake even when I was getting my hair and make-up done …

I probably definitely shouldn't have been drinking because of how jet-lagged I was, how exhausted I was and I already wasn't feeling well at all."

Famous for her selfies, Hembrow revealed in August she wasn't always as confident when it came to showing off her figure.

"Anyone that knows me well knows that I've been up and down with my weight my entire life," the Gold Coast local said on her @TammyHembrowFitness Instagram account.

Hembrow said it hadn't been easy but "it's so worth it" and credited her transformation with learning more about her diet.

Tammy Hembrow's 10 million followers means she can charge a hefty fee for each post. Photo / Instagram

"The difference for me is, as I learnt more about nutrition and began using heavier weights, my body and my life began to transform for the better — whether I'm at my heaviest or my leanest, I'm always working towards new goals," she said.

But despite being candid about her body journey, Hembrow has been accused of using plastic surgery to get her famous figure, something she strongly denies.

"It's more frustrating than anything because I don't want people to think they can't achieve a booty with hard work," she told Cosmopolitan magazine.

"It just creates a false mindset that it's not achievable and surgery is the only option, which is completely wrong."

Hembrow also highlighted the importance of fuelling your body with healthy foods.

"For me, lean protein like chicken breast, turkey and fish really helps," she said.

"But I find that with trying to build my booty I wasn't consuming the amount of protein I needed so supplements like protein shakes helped too.

"I needed to eat lots to build that area, so I also ate lots of complex carbohydrates like brown rice, oatmeal, potatoes and healthy fats. I eat every two to three hours!"