NSW police are investigating after a camera was found hidden inside a plastic water bottle and allegedly filming mothers and children on a beach in Sydney.

Tourist Michelle Montcourt, from Mexico, said she found the camera while sunbathing at Brighton-Le-Sands Beach in Sydney's south.

She said a man who appeared to be aged in his 30s placed the device, disguised as a San Benedetto water bottle, in the sand behind her. He then ran off when she went to throw the bottle in the bin and noticed the camera, reports News.com.au.

St George Police confirmed the bottle was handed into police on Friday and an investigation was underway.

"As the investigation is in its early stages, no further information is available," a spokesman for St George Police said.

Michelle Montcourt was visiting from Mexico when she found the bottle. Photo / Michelle Montcourt

Ms Montcourt said when she took the bottle home and plugged the camera into her laptop, she found footage of several sunbathers on the beach, including herself, mothers and children.

She then posted a warning on the local Brighton-Le-Sands Residents Action Group on Facebook.

"I was in Brighton-Le-Sands tanning and noticed a man walk by and place what seemed to be a bottle of water directly behind me," she said.

A small hole in the label revealed the camera lens. Photo / Michelle Montcourt

"I saw it and thought to myself 'I can't believe he left his rubbish on the beach', so I picked it up to throw it away and noticed there was a hidden camera inside.

"He left running when I saw the camera inside the water bottle."

In a video of the bottle taken by Ms Montcourt, the device appeared to be professionally made.

From the outside, it looked like a normal plastic water bottle. But upon closer inspection, a small hole had been scratched into the label revealing a camera lens.

A large SD card was found inside the device. Photo / Supplied

When Ms Montcourt peeled away the label, the removable camera was housed inside a special compartment. It contained a 32-gigabyte SD card.

"We need to support each other. It could be your mother with your child," Ms Montcourt said to shocked locals on Facebook.

Facebook user Nat Cut said: "Wow. Another good reason to keep 'rubbish' off the beach."

Miriam Dracos said "everyone keep sharing so people are aware of this grub."