Cute couple alert. Britain's Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are clearly having a whale of a time on their royal visit to Pakistan away from all three kids.

Prince William and Kate took a helicopter ride high into the Himalyas on Wednesday in scenes that one royal reporter joked are sure to make Prince George jealous.

They visited the Kalash people in northern Pakistan who face floods from melting glaciers and suffer from the effects of climate change the royal visit is hoping to highlight. Nevermind the chartered helicopters — Prince Harry is taking the heat on that one.

They visited a village where they shook hands with locals and wore some gorgeous colourful headgear.

The royal visit to Pakistan is the most complex that Kensington Palace has ever undertaken and is designed to highlight British links to the country.

On Tuesday, the couple met Prime Minister Imran Khan who has known Prince William since he was a young boy. They also took a tuktuk to visit the Pakistan National Monument in matching custom-made emerald green outfits.

The royal couple were looking resplendent in emerald green without the kids. Photo / AP

The Cambridges began the tour in style. Photo / AP