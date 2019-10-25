Take a seat and adjust your assumptions. Not all noodle shops are created equal, discovers Canvas food critic Kim Knight.

Huai Yang
302 Dominion Rd
Ph: (09) 888 9034

WE SPENT: $70.80 for two
WE THOUGHT: 15 - Good

Is Dominion Rd Auckland's most misunderstood dining district?

It is synonymous with dumplings and date nights. Bright lights, bubble tea and a stereotypical assumption about the price of fried rice (cheap).

But that's just one version of events.

Behemoth Brewing, for example, is running a crowdfunding campaign to build a new brew pub, butchery and nose-to-tail eatery. Cazador - the city's very best neighbourhood

