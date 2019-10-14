An Australian woman has given birth to a baby girl weighing a whopping 5.88kg (12.9lbs).

Emma Millar told Nine News that she and her husband were expecting a big baby - but newborn Remi Frances Millar exceeded their size expectations dramatically.

"She's like a mini sumo wrestler. I did expect to have a larger baby as I had gestational diabetes but not this big," Millar told the Illawarra Mercury.

"At 35 weeks an ultrasound revealed she was about 4kg (8.8lbs) but we didn't think she'd grow that much more."

Remi's father, Daniel Millar, said everyone that has seen his baby girl out and about has been fascinated by her size and they can't help but ask questions.

"When I've walked around with her there's always a crowd of people - midwives, other new parents and visitors - around her, asking about her size because she's so much bigger than all the other newborns," Daniel Millar said.

The Sydney couple revealed that their two other children were also born above the average weight in Australia of 3.3kg, with their other daughter weighing at 5.5kg and their son born at 3.8kg.

Emma Millar told the Illawarra Mercury that her other children adore their new addition to the family and Remi is "really healthy and content and just thriving".