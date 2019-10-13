Rita Bazouni knows her way around a messy house.

The Sydney-based former nurse spends her days decluttering homes through her business, Clear The Clutter By Rita, and says there's a surprising culprit for where the most clutter can be found.

"I think the pantry would be the worst. Just the amount of expired food I've had to throw out and how old they have been," Bazouni told news.com.au.

"I saw one (food item) from 2013 once. People just pile things up in the back of the pantry and they just don't got through it."

The bad habit can be hard to break she explained, revealing it sparks an endless circle of money and food waste.

"As a result, people keep buying the same thing and you're just wasting money and wasting space in the cupboard," she said.

Unsurprisingly Bazouni says out-of-date food ends up being the item she chucks out the most along with random papers and receipts.

Rita Bazouni is a professional declutterist based in Sydney. Photo / Supplied

"If we're looking at the kitchen, there's a lot of expired items that I get rid of," she explained. "People just don't even realise that they have expired food in the pantry."

So, thinking it might be time to have a look in your pantry? Don't worry, Bazouni has got you sorted on how to make home a calm, clutter-free oasis.

But spoiler alert: you're going to need containers, lots of containers.

One pantry Bazouni tackled. Photo / Supplied

The same pantry afterwards. Photo / Supplied

This space had become a dumping ground. Photo / Supplied

But fortunately Bazouni managed to declutter the space and make it a calm oasis. Photo / Supplied

Living room: Keep clutter out of sight (and that includes books)

If you have an open plan living room (like most people do these days), being ruthless about what you keep in it is key to making it a calm and inviting space for yourself and your guests.

"With the living room I like to keep things simple. If you have an open living area just clear it out," Bazouni said.

"If you have DVDs or books — out."

Bazouni recommends just having one big family photo on display and storying sentimental items like souvenirs in a keepsake box that can be tucked away.

Books and DVDs can be stored in small containers that ensures they are kept organised, but also out of sight.

Just looking at this makes me stressed. Photo / Supplied

Ahh, much better. Photo / Supplied

Bedroom: Wardrobe co-ordination is key

With the wardrobe causing most of the mess (and stress) in the bedroom, it's no surprise Bazouni likes to focus on it when it comes to decluttering this space.

She recommends buying velvet non-slip hangers and culling clothes you haven't worn in a while.

"I would colour co-ordinate my colours as well," she said. "I would try and hang everything if you have the room … at home that's how my cupboard is, I literally hang everything. The only thing I fold is my gym pants and casual jumpers."

This wardrobe before its spring clean. Photo / Supplied

After it's been cleaned out. Photo / Supplied

Bathroom

Much like the other rooms Bazouni likes to keep bathroom sinks clear and put things away in containers.

While decluttering your whole home can sound overwhelming, Bazouni stresses that it is achievable.

She recommends making clearing out fun by playing music and starting small with just one area at a time — and don't be afraid to call in a professional if it still seems too much.

"No clutter is too big or too small. You can always get through it," she said.