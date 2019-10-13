A man revealed on Reddit that he is asking his wife to get an abortion or divorce after she lied about being on birth control and fell pregnant.

The man has sparked a huge reaction online when he asked other Reddit users if he would be "the a**hole for possibly divorcing her over this, or asking her to get an abortion".

He shared that he and his partner are "vehemently" against having children and made an agreement before marriage that they would not have kids.

Revealing that he had not yet had the vasectomy that he had been planning to for a while, the 31-year-old explained that the couple always used condoms and his wife was also on birth control.

Six weeks ago the couple were "getting down to business" and the man realised he had run out of protection but his wife assured him that she was still on birth control so they "proceeded with the deed".

Now, after finally having the vasectomy he has found out that his wife is pregnant and that she wants to keep the baby which he is firmly against.

"I was surprised cause isn't she supposed to be on birth control?" the man wrote.

"Come to find out that she hasn't been taking it for at least a few months now. On top of that, she wants to keep the kid which I am very against."

"She's very f***ing ecstatic which shocked me cause obviously she's against having kids too."

"I feel so damn betrayed in this situation, she knows I'm very against kids."

"I really don't want to have a kid. So much so that I'm thinking of divorcing her if she's not willing to get rid of it, and to be honest I might divorce her anyways cause of the crap she pulled with the birth control."

The Reddit post has sparked controversy with some users telling him he has every right to leave his wife if he wants to but it is her decision about what will happen to the baby.

"This is a pretty life-changing level of deceit on your wife's part and doesn't say much for her or her character, honestly," one Reddit user replied.

"Obviously the choice is ultimately hers regarding the baby. But the choice regarding the future of the relationship belongs to both of you," another advised.