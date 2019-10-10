There was a time when Rodrigo Alves looked completely different until he discovered his growing obsession with plastic surgery.

The 36-year-old's addiction began when he was 17 when he had his breasts removed.

A hormone dysfunction caused his breast tissue to grow at the rate of his female peers and left him with a pair of breasts at the age of 16.

He is worried doctors aren't going to be able to fix his nose permanently. Photo / Getty Images

He spent about $3500 on the procedure, which sparked the start of a surgery addiction that would span 19 years.

Since then the former UK Celebrity Big Brother star, also known as the Human Ken Doll, has had 72 cosmetic procedures costing in excess of £600,000 ($A1 million), with his looks changing dramatically with every surgery.

However, Brazilian-born Mr Alves revealed that after having his 11th nose job in January to fix a botched procedure, doctors warned his health was at risk.

"The results of this surgery were very pleasing at first but now I am going to have to have another surgery because it is sinking and I am scared, to be honest," Mr Alves told the Daily Mail.

He confessed each procedure presented greater risk, and he is worried doctors won't be able to fix his nose permanently.

"It (nose) is collapsing and I am afraid to have another surgery to fix it," Mr Alves told Domenica Live talk show host Barbara D'Urso, in Italy, over the weekend.

He was in a similar situation in 2016 when his nose became infected after his sixth nose job.

It left him unable to breathe, but despite doctors warning his nose could become gangrenous and would need to be removed before it ate into his face — he had five more reconstructive nose jobs, with the most recent in January.

In 2017, one doctor told Mr Alves on the show Botched that having three surgeries in one year had destroyed his tissue, adding that "the skin is no good".

"Ideally, you want to do the least amount of surgery that will make a patient happy," Dr Alan Matarasso, a former president of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, told Insider. "Plastic surgery is safe. It's effective. It's ubiquitous. But it's not a haircut. All of these procedures have risks."

But Mr Alves' nose isn't his most serious surgery-induced injury.

A Brazilian doctor injected a gel into his arms to make them appear more muscular, but Mr Alves, a flight attendant at the time, was left unable to wash and feed himself after catching a deadly bacterial infection, The Sun reported.

"I was crying every day. I was extremely depressed. I would just pray and cry," he recalled.

"It nearly got to the stage where they were talking about chopping my arm off.

"The doctors said if the bacteria had gone to my heart I would have died."

Despite doctors' advice, he went on to have even more procedures.

"When I look in the mirror, I don't see what other people see. I see flaws that I want to fix," he told London Live last year.

Mr Alves told Daily Mail he was now looking for non-surgical procedures that didn't involve general anaesthesia in order to maintain his look — which has continued to change dramatically over the past two decades.

"I only had 72 surgeries because I had a lot of complications and things had to be repaired in the start. It used to be a want, now it is a need," he said.