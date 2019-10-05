Kiwi supermodel turned author Rachel Hunter is giving back to local communities as she travels the country promoting her new book.

Hunter took to social media on Friday to tell fans to look out for copies of her book, Tour of Beauty, at local outdoor free libraries, where people can leave and take books free of charge.

The 50-year-old beauty decided to leave an autographed copy of the book at a mystery outdoor library in Auckland, and plans on dropping off more in different towns as she works her way around New Zealand.

"Here I am in Auckland," she says in the Instagram video.

"We pulled up and I was like 'oh my god isn't that like the cutest little thing' – it's an outdoor library!

"This was not on purpose, this was totally organic… Anyway, I've got my book and I'm going to sign it and put this in the organic library.

"Maybe I'll sprinkle some throughout the country as I'm going along the tour."

Make sure to check the local outdoor library in your neighborhood – you might find an autographed surprise waiting for you.