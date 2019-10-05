A male cat has been left needing a glucose drip after it mated with at least five females in one night when he was let out of his cage by pet hotel staff.

Xiaopi, a Russian Blue, was left at the pet hotel by his owners, Mr and Mrs Zhao, in Guangdong Province in South China.

Mr Zhao said he had specifically told the business that Xiaopi had not been neutered.

"I thought they'd be professional, but the staff member didn't feed Xiaopi during the day and let him out to roam freely at night," the cat owner posted on social media.

"That's right, all the cats were free to walk around the shop and then the employee went home.

"Between around 10.40pm and 5am, my cat mated with five female cats. And those are only the ones I could see in the CCTV footage."

Zhao claims the pet hotel staff then blamed him for the incident and complained that some of the cat owners weren't planning on having kittens.

He said: "They had the nerve to be upset with me. They wanted me to explain the situation to all the other owners.

"My f***ing cat is exhausted and on a glucose drip, and this is my fault?"

Zhao later revealed the pet hotel apologised and offered to pay for Xiaopi's fluid therapy.

He added: "They're going to compensate each pregnant cat's owner 500 Renminbi (NZ$110), and have promised to sell any kittens on their behalf.

"The other owners have also told me they'll either give me a kitten or 1000 Renminbi ($220) if their cats turn out to be pregnant."

A pedigree Russian Blue can be worth anything between $680 to well over $2000.

Zhao said Xiaopi has since regained his strength and is in a stable condition.