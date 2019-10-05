Prince George donned the claret and blue colours of Aston Villa as he cheered the English football club to a 5-1 Premier League win over Norwich City.

The six-year-old future king and his four-year-old sister, Princess Charlotte, watched from the stands at Carrow Road in Norwich along with their parents, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Prince William is a proud supporter Aston Villa and made Saturday's away match a family event.

William made sure to include his young son in each of his side's goal celebrations, while Princess Charlotte watched the game perched on her mother's lap.

Advertisement

Prince George was caught by television cameras punching the sky after one of Aston Villa's goals.

The moment was seen by TV presenter and former England football star Gary Lineker.

Lineker posted a video to Instagram with the caption: "Think Prince George has caught the football bug early."

Aston Villa's official social media team also paid tribute to Prince George, tweeting a picture of the family in the stands, saying: "You know how to pick your #AVFC games, Your Royal Highness."

Prince William has been a fan of Aston Villa since his school days.