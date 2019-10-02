A picture of loaves of bread in a fridge has divided opinion online, with commenters unable to find common ground on what to do with the humble loaf.

"Seriously! Who puts bread in the fridge," a man asked, sharing a photo of two loaves of bread in the fridge to a Perth Facebook group. On the shelf above the loaves was another item from the bakery section of a supermarket. The man explained in comments the photo was of bread inside the fridge at his workplace.

The post inspired a heated debate about what to do with your bread to keep it fresh, with many saying the Aussie climate turns bread mouldy too quickly. Many commenters insisted that refrigerating your bread wasn't that unusual.

"I normally freeze a loaf for later on and thaw it as needed but first time I've seen bread in a fridge," one man commented.

"Fridge or freezer…lasts longer," another agreed.

"Mine goes mouldy … in a few days especially during warm weather so always fridge it," another said.

"I always freeze my bread and thaw as needed," one woman said. "Always as freshly baked."

The photo of bread inside the fridge at his workplace. Photo / Facebook

But others said the practice was ruining the freshness of the bread.

"Bread shouldn't last that long – buy it fresh when and as you need it," one commenter said.

"Keeping bread in the fridge will make it stale quicker," a woman said.

Another frustrated commenter said the practice was done by "the same people who put sauce in the pantry".

"Yuk," another person commented. "I suppose the Vegemite and tomato sauce is in there too."