The Duchess of Sussex made a surprise visit to a local craft centre in Johannesburg on Monday, as Prince Harry toured a safari park in Malawi.

The spontaneous drop-in at Victoria Yards — a studio space where crafts people can come together to work and share ideas — was not listed on Meghan's official agenda for the royals' 10-day tour of Southern Africa, but delighted designers who were able to show off their work.

The Duchess was particularly "struck" by one denim designer, according to her official @SussexRoyal Instagram account, whose logo was a crown.

"The crown on my jeans represents the three ladies who raised me. Enjoy wearing this crown," designer Tshepo told her.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Prince Harry can now add "guest editor" to his long list of royal titles.

As Meghan mingled with artisans, the Duke of Sussex followed in her footsteps and officially took over National Geographic's Instagram account during a tour of Liwonde National Park in southern Malawi.

The popular safari park is known for its elephants, hippos, lions and crocodiles, but Harry instead turned his lens towards the trees in an effort to raise awareness of the "vital role (they) play in the earth's ecosystem", according to the palace.

"Throughout the day, the Duke will work with National Geographic to post images from renowned National Geographic photographers, highlighting indigenous trees and our shared responsibility in preserving what we have and so desperately need to survive," the palace said.

It comes after the Duchess of Sussex made history by guest editing the September issue of British Vogue — the most-read issue of the year — dedicating the special Forces for Change edition to the people, values and causes helping to change the world.

She later described the experience as a "rewarding process" that she hoped would inspire readers to make change happen in their own lives.

Earlier on Monday, Prince Harry visited a memorial dedicated to a British guardsman who lost his life while patrolling for poachers in May.

He laid a wreath on behalf of 22-year-old Matthew Talbot's family and said he was incredibly proud of the role he played in helping to protect Africa's endangered wildlife.

Advertisement

Later, he dedicated both Liwonde National Park and a nearby forest to the Queen's Commonwealth Canopy, an initiative launched in 2015 aimed at conserving forests and planting millions of trees across the world.

"The Duke's passion for trees and forests as nature's simple solution to the environmental issues we face, is inspired by the work he does on behalf of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II," the palace said.

Harry, Meghan and their five-month-old son Archie traveled to Africa on September 23.

Archie has been largely absent throughout the tour, but made a surprise appearance as the family visited Archbishop Desmond Tutu on day three.

The tour will wrap up on Wednesday, October 2.